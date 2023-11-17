KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a startling revelation, Russia has accused Ukraine’s Western allies of playing a key role in planning and executing last week’s missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters on the annexed Crimean Peninsula. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the attack was carefully coordinated with advice from American and British security agencies, using intelligence means such as NATO satellite assets and reconnaissance planes.

This accusation comes in the midst of Moscow’s repeated claims that the U.S. and its NATO allies have been supplying weapons to Ukraine, providing intelligence information, and aiding in the planning of attacks on Russian facilities. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Storm Shadow missiles, provided to Ukraine by the U.K. and France, were used in the attack on the headquarters.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense has declined to comment on the matter, as it has in the past with intelligence-related issues. Meanwhile, new video footage has surfaced, reportedly showing that the fleet’s commander, Adm. Viktor Sokolov, is still alive despite Ukraine’s claims that he was among the officers killed in the strike on the port city of Sevastopol.

Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been a focal point of conflict since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The peninsula serves as a vital hub supporting the invasion and has become a target for Ukrainian attacks. The strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters caused significant damage to the main building and resulted in 105 reported injuries, although these claims have not been independently verified.

In response, Russia initially reported one serviceman killed but later retracted the statement, stating that the person was missing. The Kremlin has provided no further updates on casualties. When asked about Adm. Sokolov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned his participation in a video conference but refrained from commenting further.

The state television stations in Russia have broadcasted footage of Adm. Sokolov speaking to journalists in Sevastopol, seemingly contradicting Ukraine’s claim of his death. Sokolov assured that life continues and the Black Sea Fleet remains steadfast in fulfilling its assigned tasks.

This conflicting information adds to the confusion surrounding the incident, with Ukraine’s Special Operation Forces still trying to verify the claim of the admiral’s death. Russian officials continue to express concerns over the involvement of Western powers, reinforcing the belief that NATO’s support for Ukraine could escalate tensions and push the alliance closer to direct conflict with Russia.

As the situation unfolds, questions linger about the true extent of Western involvement in the attack and the potential ramifications it may have on the already tense relationship between Russia and its Western allies.

