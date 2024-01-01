New Year’s Rocket Attack in Belgorod

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out a terrorist attack in the city of Belgorod, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 civilians and numerous injuries. The attack, which occurred on New Year’s Eve, involved the use of cluster munitions.

The Russian government has vowed to seek revenge for the attack, stating that it will not go unpunished. In an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council, Russia’s envoy claimed that the Ukrainian forces deliberately targeted a sports center, an ice rink, and a university in order to maximize casualties.

This incident follows a series of rocket and drone attacks by Russian forces on Ukrainian cities. Just a day before the Belgorod attack, Ukraine reported that at least 39 people were killed and many more wounded in a barrage of Russian missile strikes.

Belgorod, located near the Ukrainian border, has been repeatedly targeted by shelling from the Ukrainian side, according to Moscow. Unverified footage from the city showed destruction and smoke rising from burnt-out cars.

Russian authorities have stated that the death toll includes three children, with 17 children among the injured. President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the incident, and the Russian Defense Ministry has warned that the attack will not go unpunished.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has also accused the United States and Britain of inciting the Ukrainian regime to commit terrorist acts by providing them with weapons. However, Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the accusations.

In response to the escalating violence, Ukraine is urging its Western allies to provide continued military support. The United Nations has condemned the attacks and called for an immediate halt to the violence.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with NATO expressing solidarity with Poland after a Russian missile briefly entered its airspace during the attacks. The United States has called on Congress to approve new aid for Ukraine, while Britain has announced plans to send additional air-defense missiles to support Ukraine.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine approaches its second anniversary in February, the situation remains tense and the need for a peaceful resolution is more pressing than ever.

