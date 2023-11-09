United States Authorizes Transfer of F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine Once Pilots are Ready

The United States has made a significant decision to allow its allies to send American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once Ukrainian pilots are adequately trained to operate them. This move, long-awaited by Ukraine, is seen as a crucial development in their ongoing counteroffensive against Russian aggression. However, due to the requirement for full pilot training, the approvals are not expected to come for several months.

Experts suggest that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has a chance of success even without the fighter jets, but it will certainly be a more challenging endeavor. Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, expressed disappointment that the planes would not play a role in the counteroffensive, stating, “We had high hopes for this aircraft.”

President Biden’s decision to ease resistance to NATO allies’ efforts to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and provide jets to Ukraine had been anticipated since May. The official who confirmed this U.S. shift spoke on the condition of anonymity, highlighting the sensitivity of the agreement.

To facilitate the pilot training, the United States is prepared to support the effort by potentially hosting training sessions for Ukrainian pilots within its borders. The approval for the F-16 transfer is expected to be granted to Denmark and the Netherlands, who are leading the coalition responsible for training the pilots.

The F-16 fighter jets, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, are renowned for their air-to-air combat capabilities. Ukraine, which currently operates Soviet-era fighter jets, has been advocating for the acquisition of F-16s to attain air superiority against Russia. The transfer approvals hold significant importance for Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

While the exact timeframe for pilot training is uncertain, it is estimated to take anywhere from four to six months or even longer. Additionally, training on aircraft maintenance will also be essential. Ukraine faces the challenge of identifying an adequate number of combat pilots proficient in English, which is necessary for training purposes.

The international coalition, which includes the Netherlands and Britain, has expressed its dedication to providing Ukraine with the necessary training and fighter jets. The cooperation between nations is seen as a crucial step in supporting Ukraine’s efforts to defend against Russian aggression.