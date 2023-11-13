TALLINN, Estonia – The recent drone strikes on a skyscraper in central Moscow have raised serious concerns about the vulnerability of Russia’s capital city. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, marked the second time in just 48 hours that the same building was hit. Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of staging the attacks, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The repeated strikes have exposed Moscow’s susceptibility as the conflict in Ukraine enters its 18th month. Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that it shot down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow and jammed another, resulting in it crashing into the skyscraper located in the Moscow City business district. This attack damaged the building’s facade, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s counteroffensive to maintain control of occupied territory.

The targeted building, IQ-Quarter, is situated approximately 4.5 miles from the Kremlin and houses various governmental agencies. The Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade are among the agencies located in the complex.

While it remains unclear why the same building was targeted twice, the Russian military reported that the drones involved in both incidents were jammed before crashing. This revelation has prompted skepticism from even ardent supporters of the Kremlin. Margarita Simonyan, chief editor of the state-funded TV channel RT, expressed her concern over the lack of an adequate explanation for the repeated attacks on a building housing three federal ministries.

The attacks in Moscow come in the wake of a deadly missile strike by Russia in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine. This strike resulted in the partial destruction of a residential building and claimed the lives of seven people, leaving many others injured. Further assaults were carried out in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, utilizing Iranian-made Shahed drones. These attacks damaged various buildings, including an educational institution and a sports complex, causing additional casualties and raising tensions between the two nations.

These recent events underscore the need for heightened national security measures to protect Russian territory and civilians. As the conflict continues, both Russia and Ukraine must seek diplomatic solutions to deescalate tensions and prevent further loss of life.

