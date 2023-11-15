Russell Brand Faces Serious Allegations of Rape, Sexual Assault, and Emotional Abuse

Comedian and former MTV host, Russell Brand, is at the center of a new report published by The Sunday Times of London, accusing him of engaging in “rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.” The joint investigation between The Times of London and Channel 4’s documentary team, “Dispatches,” sheds light on the alleged misconduct. The 90-minute documentary is set to air on Channel 4 later today.

The report reveals that four women have come forward, with five overall willing to share their stories, albeit four of them chose to remain anonymous. These incidents allegedly took place between 2006 and 2013.

One of the accusers claimed that Brand sexually assaulted her when she was only 16 years old, during a three-month period of what she described as an “emotionally and sexually abusive” relationship. She alleges that he even forced himself upon her in a distressing incident. Another victim stated that she was raped by Brand in his Los Angeles home in 2012. Additionally, a third woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand in his West Hollywood residence in 2013 and was threatened with legal consequences if she dared to speak about the incident publicly.

Further allegations detailed in the report include a claim by a 24-year-old runner who accused Brand of indecent exposure and inappropriate insinuations, as well as a former personal assistant of Brand’s who witnessed him showing intimate pictures of women to his friends. A female comedian also disclosed that Brand would regularly bite her face, and a male comedian admitted that his female counterparts had been warning each other about Brand’s behavior for years.

Brand, who was married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012, categorically denies all of these allegations in a YouTube video titled “So, This Is Happening,” which he uploaded prior to the publication of the report. Brand refutes the accusations, describing them as a “litany of astonishing, rather baroque, attacks.” He insists that all of his past relationships were consensual and emphasizes that during his days in the mainstream media, he was transparent about his promiscuity and continues to be open about it now.

This recent controversy adds to a string of previous incidents involving Brand. He has been known for his tumultuous career, which involves being fired from MTV for dressing as Osama bin Laden the day after 9/11 and bringing his drug dealer to the studio. He has also faced criticism for his drug use and controversial statements. In 2008, Brand resigned from his BBC Radio 2 show following voice mails he left for actor Andrew Sachs, claiming to have had a sexual relationship with Sachs’ granddaughter.

Although Brand has distanced himself from mainstream media and entertainment in recent years, he has instead embraced the role of a “wellness guru,” engaging with his audience directly through social media platforms and live events. However, he has faced accusations of peddling conspiracy theories and spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

It remains to be seen how these serious allegations will impact Brand’s career and personal life. In response to the report, Variety has reached out to Brand and his representatives for further comment.

