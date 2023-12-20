The Impact of Japan’s Defense Export Policy Change on the Ukraine Crisis

Amidst the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the desperate need for air defenses, the United States is turning to Japan for support. Facing a shortfall in Ukraine’s air defense systems and stalled funding in Congress, Washington has increasingly relied on allies to provide urgent weapons support. In a significant policy change, Japan is expected to announce its decision to export several dozen Patriot missiles to the United States, which will help replenish Washington’s stockpiles.

The modification in Japan’s defense export rules, although not explicitly mentioning the Patriot system, meets a key request by the Biden administration. The move comes after President Biden raised the issue with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their meetings in Camp David and San Francisco. Japan manufactures missiles for the Patriot system under license from Raytheon and has been a long-time supporter of Ukraine.

Although the Patriots will not go directly to Ukraine, Japan plans to send the missiles to the United States to replenish its own stocks earmarked for Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. The munitions in question are PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors. PAC-2 interceptors are designed to destroy certain types of ballistic missiles by detonating nearby, while PAC-3 interceptors are hit-to-kill weapons that directly target missiles and aircraft, packing a more powerful explosive punch.

The importance of this policy change cannot be understated. With Ukraine’s air defense systems stretched thin due to continuous Russian missile and drone attacks, the need for sophisticated air defenses is dire. These Patriot missiles will provide much-needed protection for major cities like Odessa and help bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities against potential Russian airstrikes.

Sources: The Washington Post