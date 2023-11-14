A Mysterious Absence: Xi Jinping’s No-Show at Brics Summit Raises Speculation

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s unexpected absence from a scheduled speech at the recent Brics summit in South Africa has left many guessing the reasons behind it. Xi, who arrived in Johannesburg for the summit on Monday evening, missed his opportunity to address the multilateral business forum and instead had his speech read out by his commerce minister. No explanation was given for his absence, sparking rumors and speculation.

Some China experts have raised concerns about Xi’s health, as this is the second prolonged period without any public appearances by the Chinese leader. However, no official statements have been provided to address these speculations, leaving room for wild conjecture.

The absence of Xi Jinping at a highly choreographed event like the Brics summit is highly unusual, as Chinese leaders rarely miss such gatherings. This has added to the confusion and fueled rumors about a possible underlying issue. The China Global South Project pointed out that this was the second unexplained absence by a Chinese official, following the disappearance of former foreign minister Qin Gang.

During the speech delivered on behalf of Xi by the commerce minister, thinly veiled attacks were made against an unnamed country that was described as “obsessed with maintaining hegemony” and actively working against the interests of emerging markets and developing countries. These remarks reflect China’s ongoing tension with the United States and suggest a desire to position the Brics countries as a counterweight to western influences.

The Brics countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) represent a significant portion of the world’s population and global GDP. The summit was attended by leaders from all member nations except for Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who faces an arrest warrant for war crimes. The expansion of Brics membership was also discussed during the summit, with some countries expressing interest in joining to counter the dominance of western institutions.

While the exact reasons behind Xi Jinping’s absence remain unknown, it has undoubtedly created speculation and uncertainty. As China continues to assert itself on the global stage, events like this capture international attention and generate discussions regarding the country’s true intentions and internal dynamics.