A New Era in the Israel-Gaza Conflict

The ongoing Israel-Gaza war has taken a distinct turn from previous conflicts, signaling a shift in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. This new era is characterized by the deepening fault lines that divide the region, particularly between the allies of Iran and those aligned with the United States.

For the past twenty years, the most significant divide in the Middle East has been between Iran and its network of allies – including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis in Yemen, and various Iranian-backed militias in Iraq – and the friends and allies of the United States.

Interestingly, Iran, Russia, and China have been drawing closer in recent years. Iran has become an essential player in Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, while China continues to be a major purchaser of Iranian oil. As the war in Gaza continues and Israel targets Palestinian civilians and destroys homes, there is an increased risk of conflict involving members from both of these opposing camps.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is now heating up, with both Israel and Hezbollah trading increasingly heavy blows. While neither party desires a full-scale war, the risks of uncontrolled escalation are growing. Additionally, the Houthis in Yemen have been launching missiles and drones towards Israel, albeit unsuccessfully thus far. In Iraq, Iranian-backed militias have also targeted American bases, leading to retaliatory measures from the US.

The United States, along with Israel, the Gulf oil states, Jordan, and Egypt, still maintain a strong alliance. However, President Joe Biden’s discomfort with the high number of Palestinian civilian casualties has put strain on the relationship. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has publicly criticized Israel’s actions, while Arab allies have called for a ceasefire.

The current war in Gaza brings forth haunting memories of Israel’s victory in the 1948 independence war, known as al Nakba by the Palestinians. More than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced from their homes, and the descendants of those refugees make up a considerable portion of the Gaza Strip’s population. Talks of imposing another Nakba on Palestinians by extremist Jewish nationalists have alarmed Arab states in America’s camp, particularly Jordan and Egypt.

Senior western diplomats have expressed concerns about the difficult and messy task of ending the war and its aftermath. They believe that the key lies in rebuilding a political horizon for Palestinians, which encompasses the concept of an independent Palestine alongside Israel. However, this two-state solution, though merely surviving as a slogan, is an ambitious plan to revive and implement amidst the current atmosphere of pain, alarm, and hatred.

The prospects of achieving peace are further complicated by the existing leadership of both the Palestinians and Israelis. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected America’s proposal for a government led by the Palestinian Authority and opposes the idea of a two-state solution. Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is discredited and has not subjected himself to the ballot box since 2005.

Leaderships can change in due time, but if the devastating war in Gaza fails to push Israelis, Palestinians, and their powerful allies towards renewed peace efforts, the future appears bleak, with the likelihood of more bloodshed and conflict.

