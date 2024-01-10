An Invitation Declined: Congress Leadership Holds Firm on Ram Mandir Invite

The Congress leadership has chosen to respectfully decline the invitation to attend the RSS and BJP’s event centered around the Ram Mandir. This decision showcases the party’s unwavering stance on the matter.

The Ram Mandir has been a topic of great significance and debate in Indian politics for years. Its construction has been a long-standing demand of the ruling BJP party and its ideological parent, the RSS. The Congress party, however, has consistently maintained a different viewpoint.

While declining the invitation, the Congress leadership reiterated its commitment to maintaining a secular and inclusive society. The party believes in upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution and working towards the welfare of all citizens, regardless of religion or faith.

This latest development only reaffirms the divergence in ideologies between the Congress and the BJP-RSS alliance. The Congress party staunchly believes in a pluralistic and diverse India where all communities are respected and treated equally.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Ram Mandir?

A: The Ram Mandir is a proposed Hindu temple that holds great religious significance for followers of Hinduism. It has been a source of contention and debate in Indian politics.

Q: Why did the Congress decline the invitation?

A: The Congress declined the invitation as it disagrees with the ideologies of the RSS and BJP and aims to uphold its commitment to secularism and inclusivity.

Q: What is the Congress party’s stance on the Ram Mandir?

A: The Congress party holds a differing viewpoint from the BJP-RSS alliance. While respecting the sentiments of all religious communities, the Congress focuses on maintaining a secular and inclusive society.

Q: How does this decision impact Indian politics?

A: This decision highlights the ideological differences between the Congress and the BJP-RSS alliance. It exemplifies the contrasting approaches and priorities of the two political parties.

Q: Where can I find more information on this topic?

A: For more information, you can visit trusted news sources such as BBC News (www.bbc.co.uk) or The Hindu (www.thehindu.com).