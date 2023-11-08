Sudan’s Darfur Conflict Deepens as Violence Erupts in Western Cities

A recent surge in violence in Sudan’s western region of Darfur has resulted in mass killings and the seizure of several cities by Sudanese paramilitaries and allied militias. This significant military breakthrough by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) marks a new chapter of violence and threatens to draw in previously uninvolved forces, escalating the conflict even further.

Eyewitnesses report that three of the five regional capitals – Nyala, Geneina, and Zalingei – have fallen under the control of the paramilitaries, while major military bases have been captured or abandoned. The RSF, known for their alliance with ethnically Arab militias, has been accused of multiple attacks on hospitals and mass killings. The military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has also been accused of bombing civilian neighborhoods.

The situation in Geneina, one of the captured cities, is particularly dire. Witnesses describe paramilitary fighters attacking the city from multiple directions, carrying out killings and arrests in both the city and a nearby camp for displaced families. Reports of large-scale killings and abuse continue to pour in, with victims being targeted based on their ethnic background. The RSF is now the de facto authority in the region and is responsible for the safety of civilians.

The United Nations and Doctors Without Borders have raised alarm over the atrocities being committed and have called for immediate action. The United Nations deputy humanitarian coordinator for Sudan, Toby Harward, states that they have received reports of assassinations, massacres, detentions, and forced disappearances. The medical charity reports a significant increase in refugees crossing the border into Chad, with one survivor recounting the horrific journey in which he witnessed the murder of his companions.

The situation in Darfur is on the brink of further escalation as RSF-affiliated forces surround another regional capital, Fashir. This development raises concerns of a renewed civil war, reminiscent of the violence that ravaged the area two decades ago. Arab militias, previously known as the Janjaweed, were responsible for widespread atrocities during the earlier conflict. The RSF, incorporating some Janjaweed units, is now poised for a potential clash with Zaghawa militias who have vowed to fight back.

As Sudan’s war continues with no end in sight, the humanitarian situation worsens. Millions have been displaced from their homes, and half the population is in urgent need of aid. International bodies and organizations are calling for immediate intervention to protect civilians and ensure a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Without swift action, Darfur may once again descend into the horrors of the past.