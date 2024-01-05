A Harsh Reminder: Japan’s Earthquake Rekindles Nuclear Safety Concerns

Tokyo, Jan 4 – Japan, a country known for its susceptibility to natural disasters, was struck by a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day, bringing into question the country’s plans to restart its nuclear plants.

Located on the seismically active “Ring of Fire” around the Pacific Ocean, Japan’s coastal regions are home to numerous nuclear power plants. The recent magnitude 7.6 earthquake, responsible for the deaths of over 80 people in the Hokuriku region, further highlighted the risks associated with operating nuclear facilities in earthquake-prone areas.

Tokyo Electric’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, located approximately 120 kilometers from the epicenter of the quake, had its operational ban lifted just days before the earthquake struck, giving rise to concerns about nuclear safety. The plant had been offline since 2012 due to safety breaches, including a failure to protect nuclear materials.

Experts from Rystad Energy noted that public sentiment towards nuclear power in Japan has remained cautious, with the Japanese public still harboring negative views since the Fukushima disaster. The recent earthquake and any future plant disruptions are expected to impact public sentiment and potentially influence government policies regarding nuclear energy.

Japan had initially planned to phase out nuclear power following the Fukushima tsunami and meltdown in 2011. However, rising energy prices and recurring power shortages have led to a shift in policy, with a focus on restarting dormant plants and developing next-generation reactors.

In the aftermath of the New Year’s earthquake, Tokyo Electric reported water spillage from nuclear fuel pools at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant but assured that radiation levels were within normal limits. Nevertheless, the earthquake has reignited fears among citizens, who are reminded of the Fukushima disaster and express concerns over reactor restarts.

The earthquake had financial implications as well, as shares of Tokyo Electric fell 8% on the first trading day after the earthquake. Hokuriku Electric, whose Shika plant is situated about 65 kilometers from the earthquake’s epicenter, faced a similar decline in share prices. Both companies, however, were able to recover some losses by the closing of the trading session.

Despite the potential impact on Japan’s energy supply, Rystad Energy believes that Japan is unlikely to resort to tapping into spot markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it did in 2022 after a previous earthquake. While prolonged power plant outages could necessitate increased LNG imports, current spot power prices indicate a business-as-usual approach.

As Japan grapples with the aftermath of this recent earthquake, concerns over the safety and reliability of nuclear power persist. The country will need to carefully balance the demand for energy with the need for disaster resilience, while ensuring the highest level of safety standards in its nuclear operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the “Ring of Fire”?

A: The “Ring of Fire” is a ring-shaped area around the Pacific Ocean that is characterized by frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. It is caused by the movement and collisions of lithospheric plates.

Q: Why is Japan prone to earthquakes and tsunamis?

A: Japan is located on the “Ring of Fire” and is situated at the convergent boundary of several tectonic plates. The movement and subduction of these plates result in frequent seismic activity, including earthquakes and tsunamis.

Q: What is the Fukushima disaster?

A: The Fukushima disaster refers to the nuclear accident that occurred in March 2011 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan. It was triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami, leading to meltdowns, explosions, and the release of radioactive materials.

Q: What are the concerns regarding nuclear power in Japan?

A: The Japanese public remains cautious about nuclear power due to the Fukushima disaster. Concerns include the safety of nuclear plants, potential risks of accidents and meltdowns, and the long-term storage of radioactive waste.