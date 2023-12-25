Sandringham Christmas Service: Royals Come Together for Festive Celebration

As the year 2023 comes to a close, the royal family gathered at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas Day. This year marks the first full year of King Charles’s reign, and the festivities were filled with joy and togetherness.

The day started with the royal family attending a morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church. King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as other members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Traditionally, royal Christmases at Sandringham include greeting people outside the church and enjoying a family lunch with all the traditional trimmings, including turkey. This year was no different, as the royal family waved to well-wishers and shared in the holiday spirit.

Sandringham House has been the private home of British monarchs for over 160 years, and it now belongs to King Charles. The house is steeped in history and serves as a significant place for the royal family to come together and celebrate.

One of the highlights of the day was the broadcast of King Charles’s second Christmas message, recorded in the iconic Centre Room at Buckingham Palace. The room was beautifully adorned with a living Christmas tree, decorated with natural and sustainable ornaments such as hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones, and paper.

This year’s Christmas service also saw the presence of Prince Andrew, who has recently faced scrutiny due to his alleged links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The release of hundreds of files from a defamation case in the new year is expected to shed further light on the matter.

Another notable moment was the appearance of Sarah, Duchess of York, who walked beside her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, publicly at Sandringham for the first time in years. The sight of their reunion brought smiles to the faces of onlookers and added to the festive atmosphere.

The Christmas service at Sandringham was a time for the royal family to come together, celebrate, and show appreciation to the devoted well-wishers who gathered to catch a glimpse of them. The presence of eagerly waiting fans added an extra touch of excitement and warmth to the festivities.

FAQs:

1. What is Sandringham House?

Sandringham House has been the private home of British monarchs for over 160 years. It is a historic residence and a significant place for the royal family to gather and celebrate special occasions.

2. Who attended the Christmas service at Sandringham?

The Christmas service was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Other members of the royal family, including Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, were also present.

3. What is the significance of the Centre Room at Buckingham Palace?

The Centre Room at Buckingham Palace is an iconic space where important events, including the recording of Christmas messages, take place. It was beautifully decorated with a living Christmas tree and sustainable ornaments for this year’s broadcast by King Charles.

Sources:

– [https://www.royal.uk/](https://www.royal.uk/)