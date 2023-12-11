Ukraine Receives Support from UK’s Royal Navy to Enhance Maritime Capabilities

In a move to bolster its maritime abilities, Ukraine has been granted the acquisition of two minehunter ships from the UK’s Royal Navy, as reported by BBC. This collaboration aims to help Ukraine reopen crucial export routes and strengthen its security measures in the Black Sea.

Underlining the importance of this support, UK’s defence secretary Grant Shapps stated that these vessels would play a significant role in clearing mines from the Black Sea. Furthermore, the UK is taking the initiative to establish a maritime coalition with Norway, aiming to provide long-term assistance for the development of Ukraine’s naval forces.

Contrary to suggestions of waning interest from Western nations in the Ukrainian conflict, Shapps emphasized that the UK remains committed to the situation. He expressed the belief that it is unacceptable for an autocratic dictator to encroach upon a neighboring democratic country with little consequence.

The efforts to improve Ukraine’s navy mark the beginning of a dedicated collaboration among the UK, Norway, and their allies to enhance Ukraine’s maritime capabilities. This joint endeavor aims to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend its sovereign waters and bolster security in the Black Sea. The UK, with its rich maritime heritage as an island nation, is strategically poised to provide critical support to this cause. This coalition will serve as part of a wider alliance committed to a sustained military presence, working together in solidarity with Ukraine.

It is important to note that the transfer of the two Royal Navy minehunters to Ukraine was already planned prior to Russia’s invasion. The Royal Navy has actively been involved in training Ukrainian crews on the operation of these ships. By bolstering Ukraine’s maritime capacities, particularly in countering the threat of Russian sea mines, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be better equipped to restore their maritime exports, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

As part of the new coalition between the UK and Norway, a key focus will be the rapid development of a maritime force in the Black Sea. This includes the ongoing development of a Ukrainian Marine Corps and the utilization of river patrol craft to safeguard the coastal and inland waterways.

Frequently Asked Questions

