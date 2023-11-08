Royal Caribbean Assists in Evacuating American Citizens from Israel Amidst Conflict with Hamas

Royal Caribbean is playing a significant role in helping American citizens evacuate Israel as the country continues to face a devastating conflict with Hamas. The cruise line company has deployed one of its ships, the Rhapsody of the Seas, to transport Americans from the coastal city of Haifa to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

With a capacity to carry up to 2,416 passengers, the Rhapsody of the Seas is assisting the U.S. Department of State in the assisted departure of American citizens, according to a company spokesman. Royal Caribbean is also covering the cost of the journey, demonstrating its commitment to the welfare and safety of American nationals.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has provided guidance for American citizens, stating that they should arrive at the Haifa port passenger terminal no later than 9:00 AM local time. Boarding will be on a space-limited basis and in the order of arrival. The exact number of Americans who managed to board the ship before its departure from Haifa remains unknown at this time.

From Cyprus, these evacuated individuals will have the opportunity to travel by air to various parts of Europe and the world. Originally scheduled for a five-day round trip cruise to Cyprus and the Greek Isles before the outbreak of conflict, the Rhapsody of the Seas has swiftly transitioned into a vessel of rescue and support.

In addition to Royal Caribbean’s efforts, the U.S. State Department is facilitating charter flight transportation for American citizens wishing to leave Israel. The department has directed individuals to Ben Gurion International Airport, Terminal 3, where embassy personnel will provide specific flight information and assistance. However, it is essential for those seeking departure to be prepared for potential wait times.

The ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas has claimed over 4,000 lives, including at least 30 Americans. Regrettably, as of now, 13 other Americans remain unaccounted for, further emphasizing the urgency and importance of evacuation efforts.

Royal Caribbean’s swift action and collaboration with the U.S. Department of State showcases the commitment of both organizations to prioritize the well-being and safety of American citizens caught in the crossfire of this intense conflict.