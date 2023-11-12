New Title: Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Leads Evacuation Mission to Safeguard U.S. Nationals from Israel

In a remarkable display of solidarity and humanitarian support, a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship emerged as a beacon of hope for evacuated U.S. nationals in Israel. The Rhapsody of the Seas vessel, part of the renowned cruise line, made the courageous decision to cancel its regular itineraries amid the Israel-Hamas war, redirecting its mission towards rescue efforts.

Leading this critical evacuation operation, Jason Liberty, the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, highlighted the company’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its passengers. “With enhanced safety precautions in place, our ship is providing free passage, along with accommodation and food, to American citizens in the region searching for safer ground,” Liberty communicated in an email address to company employees, as revealed in a USA TODAY report.

The U.S. State Department collaborated closely with Royal Caribbean to execute this rescue mission, ensuring the smooth facilitation of the evacuation. The U.S. Embassy in Israel, in a security alert, stated that boarding would commence strictly in order of arrival at 8:00 a.m. local time on Monday. The ship, with its destination set for Limassol, Cyprus, departed from Haifa.

The Rhapsody of the Seas, designed to accommodate over 2,400 passengers, as per Royal Caribbean’s website, now journeyed as a vessel of refuge. The State Department emphasized that only U.S. nationals and immediate family members (spouse/partner and children under the age of 21) with valid passports would be eligible for this evacuation operation.

While travelers were responsible for arranging their accommodations and onward travel from Cyprus, the U.S. Embassy mentioned that it was also working towards organizing chartered flights to facilitate the journey home.

The profoundly inspiring efforts put forth in this mission were not overlooked by Liberty. “This has truly been an incredible effort as our teams worked tirelessly over the past week to make this mission possible,” Liberty expressed his heartfelt gratitude for all those involved, particularly the ship’s officers and crew, for their unwavering support during this extraordinary call to serve others amidst unimaginable tragedy.

