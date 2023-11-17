The Truth Behind the 2023 Israel-Hamas War: Debunking Misinformation

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, a slew of false and misleading claims has inundated social media platforms. Just like the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, misinformation is spreading like wildfire, distorting the reality of the situation and the international response.

False Claims About Foreign Response

One claim asserts that Joe Biden approved an $8 billion military aid package for Israel. However, no evidence supports this assertion, and officials have categorically stated that the supposed memo announcing the aid is a fabrication.

Another misleading claim suggests that Saudi Arabia has abruptly terminated all negotiations to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel following the Hamas attack. But credible reports refuting this claim do not exist, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in recent interviews, made no mention of any communication from Saudi Arabia indicating such a decision. The citation of The Jerusalem Post in the post is baseless, as there is no evidence that the newspaper published any report to that effect.

Misleading Videos Exposed

One misleading video purports to show an Israeli airstrike on Gaza following Hamas attacks in October. However, this video was actually captured in May and shows an Israeli airstrike against the militant Islamic Jihad group in Gaza, unrelated to the current conflict.

Another video suggests that it depicts Israel shooting down a Hamas fighter plane. This claim lacks context, as the footage is actually from the video game “Arma 3” and does not depict real combat.

Furthermore, a video circulating online alleges that it shows Israeli generals captured by Hamas fighters. However, the video actually depicts several leaders of an Azerbaijani separatist group who were arrested, not Israeli generals. These arrests occurred four days prior to the Hamas attack on Israel.

Finally, a video claiming that Iran’s parliament recently chanted ‘Death to Israel’ and ‘Death to America’ is circulating, but it is actually from 2020 and unrelated to the current Israel-Hamas conflict. The video shows Iranian lawmakers protesting the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. There is no credible evidence that any of the chants mentioned Israel.

As misinformation continues to circulate on social media, it is crucial to fact-check claims and rely on reputable sources to gain an accurate understanding of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sources:

– [USA TODAY](https://www.usatoday.com/)

– [The Jerusalem Post](https://www.jpost.com/)