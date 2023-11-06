Gunman Who Killed Three People in Rotterdam Was Known to Authorities

New information has emerged regarding the recent shooting in Rotterdam, Netherlands, where a gunman killed three people and caused significant damage to the local hospital. It has been revealed that Dutch prosecutors were aware of the assailant, identified as Fouad L, prior to the attack and had even warned the hospital where one of the victims was shot.

According to an email from the Dutch public prosecution service, Fouad L had exhibited “psychotic behavior” in the past, prompting concerns from authorities. The email, which was sent to the teaching hospital attended by Fouad L, described instances of “worrying behavior,” including being found “half-naked in the garden on a pile of leaves.” Prosecutors even suggested that his behavior could impact the granting of his medical diploma.

In an unexpected turn of events, the suspected gunman posted the email on an online forum himself, expressing frustration about teachers allegedly hindering his progress. He described himself as an alcoholic and claimed to have been fired due to his inability to complete his medical degree.

Furthermore, during an investigation into animal cruelty, prosecutors discovered disturbing images on Fouad L’s phone, including pictures of people being stabbed and right-wing extremist content.

The arrest of Fouad L was carried out in a large-scale operation, with elite police units storming the hospital and helicopters hovering above the building. The gunman had shot a woman and her daughter at their home before setting fire to the building. He then proceeded to the hospital, where he killed a male lecturer and caused additional damage with another fire.

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation, and authorities have not confirmed reports that the woman previously reported the gunman to the authorities. The city of Rotterdam is grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy, with the mayor describing it as a “pitch-black day” for the city.

Fouad L is scheduled to appear in court later today for a preliminary hearing as the authorities continue to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.