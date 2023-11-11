Romania Discovers Possible Drone Fragments Amid Rising Tensions

In a recent development, fragments of what appears to be a drone have been discovered in Romania, a member of NATO. The country’s defense ministry made this announcement following a fresh attack by Russia on Ukraine’s Danube ports. The attack, which occurred early on Wednesday, targeted the ports of Reni and Izmail, causing damage to various facilities such as warehouses, oil storage tanks, and administrative buildings.

These attacks have been on the rise since mid-July, when Moscow revoked an agreement that had ended a Russian blockade on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. As a result, NATO is facing increased security risks, given its commitment to mutual defense among its members.

Officials from the Romanian Air Force spotted fragments that are believed to originate from a drone in the Nufarul and Victoria villages in Tulcea county. These fragments were dispersed over a considerable area, spanning several dozen meters. If confirmed, this would mark the third time in recent days that such drone fragments have been found in Romania.

Preliminary analyses of the previous two drone fragments indicate that they did not explode while in Romanian territory and did not carry any explosives. Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu reassured reporters that their country had not been a target of an attack. Instead, he explained that the drone pieces found were a result of an incident involving the Ukrainian army, emphasizing that they did not pose any threat.

In response to the growing tensions, Romania’s defense ministry has initiated the construction of two bomb shelters in the village of Plauru, located near the border where the initial two fragments were discovered. This move is aimed at ensuring the safety of local residents in the event of further escalations.

Additionally, the defense ministry plans to deploy additional troops in the area, increase patrols and observation points, and provide notification alerts to alert residents to take shelter when necessary.

It is worth noting that these recent developments highlight the ongoing geopolitical challenges in the region. As tensions persist, countries must remain vigilant in safeguarding their borders and responding to potential threats promptly.

(Source: Reuters)