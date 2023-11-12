A Devastating Incident Strikes a Gas Station in Romania

A tragic incident unfolded near the Romanian capital, Bucharest, when a gas station was hit by two powerful explosions. The devastating explosions, caused by a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) station, resulted in the unfortunate death of one person and left 57 others injured, including 39 firefighters.

During the efforts to extinguish the fire in Crevedia commune, a second explosion occurred, causing multiple injuries to the courageous firefighters. Disturbingly, around 10 of the wounded individuals were reported to be in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the situation.

To combat the blaze, approximately 25 fire engines were dispatched to the scene by Romania’s emergency situations inspectorate. Their swift response aimed to bring the inferno under control as quickly as possible.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu expressed concern for the injured and stated that some of them might need to be transferred abroad for specialized medical treatment. Italy and Belgium were mentioned as potential destinations for four patients. The urgency of the situation was emphasized by Ciolacu during an emergency meeting with the relevant state agencies.

Encompassing a radius of 800 meters (875 yards), the affected area was evacuated promptly, ensuring the safety of approximately 3,000 individuals. The Ministry of Internal Affairs recognized the ongoing risks and urged caution due to the potential for another explosion involving a tanker.

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed his deep sorrow and referred to the incident as a “tragedy.” Acknowledging the need for a thorough investigation, Iohannis emphasized the importance of identifying any potential breaches in safety regulations. He called upon the authorities to take immediate action to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

The lack of proper oversight over safety measures has been a recurring issue in Romania. The incident in Crevedia serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that can arise from inadequate precautions. Efforts to address these concerns and ensure the safety of the public must remain a top priority for the European Union member state.

