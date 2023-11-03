Romanian Officials Confirm Russian Drone Strike on Territory

Romanian officials have finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory after initially refusing to accept Ukraine’s evidence. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had previously presented photo evidence showing that Russian drones breached Romanian airspace during an overnight attack on the Ukrainian port of Ismail. However, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu and Defence Minister Angel Tîlvăr denied this information during a visit to Berlin.

The Romanian National Defence Ministry, on the other hand, stated that its units had monitored the situation in real-time and confirmed the Russian drone attacks on infrastructure near the Ukrainian ports on the Danube. Despite this, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis vehemently denied the drone incursion, but later military experts discovered drone parts in Tulcea County. Defence Minister Tîlvăr informed NATO Allies about the incident but did not see the need to convene the Supreme Council of National Defence.

President Iohannis emphasized the seriousness of the situation during the opening of the 3SI Summit in Bucharest. He stated that if it was confirmed that the drone parts belonged to a Russian drone, it would be an unacceptable violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as a NATO ally. President Iohannis also pointed out that these attacks, which are considered war crimes, occur in close proximity to the Romanian border.

In a video speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the incident and questioned the potential consequences if Putin had succeeded in establishing a foothold in Ukraine.