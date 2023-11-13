Romania Seeks to Bolster Defense Capabilities with F-35 Fighter Jets

Romania is making significant strides in enhancing its defense capabilities by seeking parliamentary approval to acquire 32 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, as stated by Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr. The estimated value of this planned procurement stands at approximately $6.5 billion.

According to Tîlvăr, this move is a crucial step towards equipping the Romanian Air Force with state-of-the-art capabilities, solidifying Romania’s position in the security architecture of NATO’s eastern flank and the Black Sea region. This initiative will ultimately contribute to enhancing the country’s defense and deterrence capabilities.

The authorization for the acquisition of these advanced aircraft was granted by Romania’s Supreme Council on National Defense, under the leadership of President Klaus Iohannis. The procurement process will be conducted through the foreign military sales framework, subject to the approval of the United States Department of State.

As per the documents submitted to the Romanian parliament, the initial purchase will consist of two squadrons, comprising a total of 32 fighter jets. Additionally, Romania has expressed the intention to explore the option of acquiring a third squadron, which will include 16 additional aircraft. This strategic move demonstrates Romania’s commitment to further strengthening its defense capabilities in the future.

If the procurement plan moves forward successfully, Romania will join Poland and the Czech Republic as the third Eastern European NATO ally to incorporate Lockheed Martin’s fifth-generation aircraft into its air force fleet. By incorporating the F-35 Lightning II, Romania aims to enhance its defense capabilities, bolster regional security, and align itself with other NATO member states.

Romanian officials have estimated that the first delivery of these fighter jets could take place in 2030. The introduction of the F-35 Lightning II will mark a significant milestone for Romania, allowing the country to leverage advanced technology and ensure its national security.

