Romania Clears Backlog of Ships on the Danube River After Attack on Ukrainian Port

After Wednesday’s devastating attack on Ukraine’s main river port at Izmail by Russia, Romania has taken swift action to clear a logjam of ships on the Danube River. Ship tracking data reveals that the river and its mouth, which serve as Ukraine’s last waterborne grain export route, have been congested with vessels attempting to travel to and from Ukrainian ports.

In the next two days, Romania expects around 30 ships from Ukraine to clear customs, aiming to alleviate the buildup caused by the recent attack. Despite the ongoing tensions, Romanian authorities managing the waterway remain optimistic, anticipating a “peak” in traffic during the month of August.

Russia’s targeted attacks on Ukraine’s agricultural and port infrastructure have severely impacted one of the world’s largest grain exporters. These attacks have been ongoing for more than two weeks, ever since Russia refused to extend a safe passage corridor brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. Consequently, Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have been effectively shut down, giving more prominence to the Danube ports for grain exports.

The Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, condemned Russia’s actions, describing them as war crimes. Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office is currently investigating the attacks on its agriculture infrastructure as potential war crimes, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Florin Uzumtoma, the navigation director for Romania’s Danube administration agency, has assured authorities of their best efforts in handling the congestion on the Danube. They anticipate clearing approximately 30 ships within two days, prioritizing the safe passage of commercial vessels.

In addition to the ships waiting near Romania’s port of Constanta, tracking data has revealed that at least 20 commercial ships have halted in the Danube channel leading to Izmail. Furthermore, 30 ships have dropped anchor near Musura Bay in the Black Sea, awaiting entry into the separate channel that connects with Izmail.

The recent drone strikes on Izmail have prompted some underwriters to pause their cover for shipments through the Danube, affecting the transportation of goods. However, Ukraine is taking proactive steps to address this issue. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine is considering insuring ships that utilize the grain corridor and is aware of the challenges they may face in attracting partners if merchant vessels are targeted.

Despite the challenges posed by the attacks, both Romania and Ukraine are determined to ensure the continuity of trade along the Danube. Ukrainian farm minister Mykola Solsky revealed that trading companies have already adjusted their logistic procedures in response to the recent events.

The situation remains precarious, with concerns of floating mines in the Danube channel and the proximity of the attacks to a NATO border. However, Romania and Ukraine remain committed to maintaining trade and are exploring viable solutions to address the insurance and security challenges.

In summary, Romania’s swift action to clear the backlog of ships on the Danube River following the attack on Izmail’s port demonstrates their commitment to preserving trade and ensuring a smooth flow of goods between countries despite the ongoing tensions in the region.