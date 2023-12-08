The US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Rocket Attack

Reports have emerged indicating that rockets were fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, marking yet another attack on US troops and installations in the region. The attacks have been attributed to the ongoing support from Washington towards Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Early on Friday morning, explosions were heard near the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, where the US embassy is located. Unnamed US and Iraqi military officials have confirmed that rockets landed on the outskirts of the area, which houses government and diplomatic buildings. Videos shared on social media show the rockets landing near the embassy, accompanied by the activation of alarm sirens.

Although the US embassy has not yet commented on the incident, it remains unclear whether the embassy’s air defense systems were activated or if there were any injuries.

This attack comes as various Iraqi groups, advocating for Palestinian rights, have pledged to retaliate against Israel and its ally, the US, in response to the deadly conflict in Gaza. The Pentagon has reported that since the outbreak of the Gaza war, US forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted in over 66 attacks, resulting in injuries to more than 60 personnel. However, diplomatic missions have thus far been spared from direct attacks.

While the US has occasionally responded to these attacks, it has accused Iran of supporting proxy groups that carry out rocket and drone attacks against its forces. In a statement, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized that while the US does not seek conflict, it deems these Iranian-backed attacks as unacceptable and called for them to cease.

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amirabdollahian, has denied the allegation, stating that Iran neither orders nor prevents the actions of resistance groups across the region.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on the US embassy at this time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Green Zone?

The Green Zone in Baghdad is a heavily fortified area that houses government buildings, diplomatic missions, and international organizations. It has been a target for various attacks in the past. Why is the US embassy in Baghdad a target?

The US embassy in Baghdad has been targeted due to Washington’s support for Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, which has sparked anger and retaliation from Iraqi groups supporting Palestinians. What is the background of the ongoing conflict?

The conflict originates from the deadly war in Gaza, where Israel and Palestine have been engaged in a violent dispute. The US has faced attacks in the region due to its support for Israel. Who is behind the rocket attacks?

At this point, no group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad. What is the US response to these attacks? The US has occasionally retaliated against the attacks and has accused Iran of enabling the proxy groups responsible for the rocket and drone attacks. However, it has emphasized that it does not seek further hostilities.

Sources: Al Jazeera