America’s Embassy in Iraq Targeted in Rocket Attack Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

A rocket attack on the United States Embassy in Baghdad has caused minor damage but no casualties, according to U.S. and Iraqi officials. This incident marks the first confirmed attack on the heavily fortified Green Zone embassy since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Green Zone, situated on the west bank of the Tigris River, houses government buildings and embassies in the Iraqi capital. Iran-backed militias in Iraq have claimed responsibility for numerous attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war commenced two months ago.

The U.S. military reveals that a total of 78 attacks have been carried out against American facilities in recent weeks, with 37 in Iraq and 41 in Syria. On Friday, 14 Katyusha rockets were fired, targeting the U.S. Embassy’s gates and some falling into the river. While the attack caused material damage, there were no casualties reported.

The U.S. and coalition forces were also subjected to a multi-rocket attack near the embassy complex and the Union III base. Nonetheless, no infrastructure damage or casualties were reported by U.S. military officials. The embassy spokesperson disclosed that the attack consisted of two salvos of rockets, and as of now, no specific group has claimed responsibility. However, early indications point towards Iran-aligned militias.

In response to the attack, the United States reiterates its call for the Iraqi government to take necessary measures to protect diplomatic and coalition partner personnel and facilities. The U.S. reserves the right to self-defense and to safeguard its personnel worldwide. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the attack, stating that targeting diplomatic missions is unjustifiable. He pledged to pursue the perpetrators and hold them accountable for their actions.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the embassy attack thus far, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed militias, has released statements asserting their involvement in separate attacks on the al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base near the Conoco gas field in eastern Syria. Currently, there are approximately 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and an additional 900 in eastern Syria, engaged in missions against ISIS. Notably, Iran has loyal militias in both countries.

The U.S. has responded to attacks on American troops with airstrikes targeting facilities connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militias. Three airstrikes have been conducted in Syria since October 17, and multiple sites in Iraq were struck last month after a militia group fired short-range ballistic missiles at U.S. forces.

FAQ

What is the Green Zone?

The Green Zone is a heavily fortified area along the west bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. It houses government buildings and embassies, including the U.S. Embassy.

Who is responsible for the rocket attacks?

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have claimed responsibility for the attacks on U.S. facilities. However, no specific group has claimed responsibility for the embassy attack as of now.

How many attacks have occurred against U.S. facilities?

According to the U.S. military, there have been a total of 78 attacks on U.S. facilities in recent weeks, with 37 in Iraq and 41 in Syria.

What is the U.S. response to the attacks?

The U.S. reserves the right to self-defense and to protect its personnel anywhere in the world. In response to attacks, they have conducted airstrikes targeting facilities linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militias.

How many U.S. troops are in Iraq and Syria?

There are approximately 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and 900 others in eastern Syria, engaged in missions against ISIS.