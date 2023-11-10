Coalition of Universities Unite in Solidarity with Israel, Promote Resolution

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, over 100 universities from various nations have joined forces to express their unwavering support for Israel. The coalition, which includes both public and private institutions, as well as faith-oriented organizations and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), aims to stand against the actions carried out by Hamas. This collaboration demonstrates a rich diversity of perspectives that underscore the importance of ethical standards and moral discernment.

The collective statement emphasizes the universities’ concerns for the Palestinian people who have endured hardships under Hamas governance in Gaza. While supporting Israel, the coalition recognizes the complexity of the situation and seeks to shed light on the truth during these turbulent times. Their declaration firmly denounces the actions of Hamas, characterizing them as ruthless, cruel, and driven by hatred and terror. The universities equate opposing Hamas with confronting malevolence.

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, the president of Yeshiva University, played a significant role in spearheading this coalition. He emphasizes the critical role of university leaders in upholding the ideals of academia, especially during moments of upheaval. According to Rabbi Berman, when presidents unite, they create an unparalleled strength that lays a moral foundation for constructive dialogue. Their collective efforts aim to safeguard academic communities against aggression and prejudice.

The coalition extends an open invitation to other presidents and chancellors of universities worldwide, urging them to join this united front and amplify their collective voice. By promoting resolution and advocating for understanding, these universities hope to contribute to a peaceful and just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a time when international conflicts fuel polarization, this coalition of universities stands as a testament to the power of unity and shared values. While maintaining their support for Israel, these institutions seek to foster an environment that encourages open dialogue and empathetic understanding among diverse perspectives. By standing together, they aim to make meaningful contributions towards lasting peace.