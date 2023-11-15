Rockets and Drones Target Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

In an unsettling turn of events, an air base in western Iraq that houses U.S. and international forces fell under attack on Thursday evening. Rockets and drones were deployed, resulting in multiple explosions within the Ain al-Asad air base. Although the precise extent of casualties and damages remains uncertain at this time, the Iraqi military swiftly closed off the area surrounding the base and initiated a thorough search operation.

This recent attack marks the third instance of airbase targeting within a 24-hour period, specifically directed towards locations hosting U.S. troops in Iraq. The previous day, two separate drone attacks took place, one of which managed to cause minor injuries to a small number of U.S. military personnel. Thankfully, the armed drone was successfully intercepted by the U.S. military.

The escalating tension in the region is fueled by threats made by Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran. These groups declared their intention to target U.S. interests using both missiles and drones. Their warning was directly tied to Washington’s potential involvement in supporting Israel against the Hamas organization in Gaza.

The United States currently maintains a presence of 2,500 troops in Iraq, with an additional 900 stationed in neighboring Syria. Their primary objective is to provide guidance and support to local forces in their fight against the Islamic State, which had gained control of significant territory in both countries back in 2014.

The Ain al-Asad air base, situated in the Anbar province of western Iraq, has now become yet another significant area impacted by these targeted attacks. The repercussions of these events are far-reaching, as they pose a substantial threat not only to the safety of U.S. forces but to the stability of the region as a whole.

FAQs

1. Why were rockets and drones used in the attack?

Rockets and drones serve as effective means to carry out targeted attacks from a distance, allowing the assailants to avoid direct confrontation.

2. What is the motive behind these attacks?

The attacks are believed to be orchestrated by Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran as a response to potential U.S. intervention in support of Israel against Hamas.

3. What is the significance of the Ain al-Asad air base?

The base is an essential location for U.S. and international forces, serving as a hub for their operations in western Iraq.

4. How many casualties were there?

The exact number of casualties has yet to be determined. The situation is currently under investigation.

Sources:

Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/