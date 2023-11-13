Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Unconventional In-Flight Attire Raises Eyebrows

Renowned political figure Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was spotted engaging in an unusual act during a recent first-class flight. The independent presidential candidate was captured on camera by conservative commentator Justin Haskins as he walked barefoot through the aisle of an American Airlines plane.

Footage of the incident, which took place on November 2 during Kennedy’s journey from Portland to Dallas, has quickly gained attention. Haskins, an employee of The Heartland Institute, documented the surprising moment when Kennedy confidently strode toward the bathroom sans shoes.

The audacity of this action is particularly striking considering the less than hygienic conditions of the floor. Haskins and his companions discussed the presence of food and debris in the aisle, emphasizing the uncleanliness of the environment where Kennedy chose to go barefoot.

Haskins expressed his astonishment at Kennedy’s nonchalant attitude, even humorously suggesting that this seemingly casual act could negatively impact Kennedy’s political campaign. Only time will tell if this incident will have any repercussions on Kennedy’s prospects.

