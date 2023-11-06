An Ancient Mystery Unveiled: Recent Discovery of Lost Language on Clay Tablet

Archaeologists have made a remarkable discovery during excavations at Boğazköy-Hattuşa in Turkey – an ancient clay tablet containing words from a “lost” language spoken over 3,000 years ago. Boğazköy-Hattuşa was once the Hittite capital and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Led by Andreas Schachner, a renowned archaeologist, annual expeditions to the site have resulted in the unearthing of thousands of clay tablets, most of which are written in the language of the Hittites. However, this particular tablet stands out as it contains words from another language, presumably due to the Hittites’ interest in foreign religious rituals.

Experts have identified the language on the tablet as Kalašma, spoken in the north-western region of the Hittite heartland. Daniel Schwemer, an Ancient Near Eastern Studies professor, confirms that the tablet belongs to the Anatolian group of the Indo-European family of languages, similar to the Hittite language.

Although the text’s content remains a mystery, the recorded words are believed to be from a foreign religious ritual. Researchers caution that further analysis is necessary before releasing photographs or additional details about the clay tablet.

The Hittites held a unique fascination for recording rituals in languages other than their own, and this tablet adds to a growing collection of tablets with extracts of rituals in foreign languages. Luwian, Palaic, and Hattic, among others, have also been discovered in the region. Schwemer notes that these ritual texts shed light on the linguistic landscapes of Late Bronze Age Anatolia, offering valuable insights into the diverse array of languages spoken during this period.

The Hittites, one of the dominant powers of the ancient world, ruled over Anatolia and Syria during the Bronze Age. Their clash with the Egyptians in the Battle of Kadesh is not only one of ancient history’s most significant military conflicts but also the earliest recorded battle. While the Hittites maintained control over the city of Kadesh, the Egyptians retained power over Canaan.

Hattusha, the Hittite capital, flourished until approximately 1200 B.C. when the region experienced the cataclysmic Late Bronze Age collapse. This event, which led to the downfall or destruction of several ancient states in the eastern Mediterranean, remains a subject of debate among historians and archaeologists.

The recent discovery of the clay tablet with words from a “lost” language offers a fascinating glimpse into the intricacies of ancient Anatolia’s linguistic diversity. As researchers continue to study the tablet and its significance, we patiently await further revelations from this ancient mystery.