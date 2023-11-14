Rising Ammunition Costs Challenge NATO’s Security Efforts, Urging Private Investment

Amidst increasing global tensions, NATO faces a significant setback in its security efforts due to rising ammunition prices, according to a top military official. Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of NATO’s military committee, emphasized that higher defense spending by member countries does not necessarily guarantee enhanced security. He stressed the need for additional private investment in defense companies to address the escalating costs.

The surge in prices for equipment and ammunition poses a critical concern as it hampers NATO’s ability to ensure a proportional translation of defense investments into improved security. Admiral Bauer highlighted the urgent need for more private funding to support defense companies, urging pension funds and banks to reconsider their labeling of defense investments as unethical. He emphasized that long-term stability must take precedence over short-term profits, emphasizing the significance of private sector strategic interests in defense investments.

The demand for weapons and equipment has risen dramatically since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. NATO has been striving to increase defense production to meet this demand, both for providing supplies to Kyiv and strengthening their own inventories. The shortage of 155mm artillery rounds has been a particular concern, with Kyiv expending up to 10,000 shells per day. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg previously cautioned about the pace at which Ukraine’s ammunition stockpiles were depleting, surpassing production capabilities in the West.

To address this challenge, Admiral Bauer urged business leaders to expedite the expansion of production capacity. He emphasized that the shortage of ammunition does not directly correlate with the progress of the counteroffensive in Ukraine. The complexity and danger of the conflict, with extensive minefields, explain the slower pace of advances on the ground. Despite the obstacles, Ukraine continues to make steady progress, advancing 200 to 300 meters each day.

Looking ahead, NATO plans to hold its largest collective defense drills since the Cold War in 2024. The exercise, called Steadfast Defender, will involve over 40,000 troops from across the alliance in Germany, Poland, and the Baltic states. This undertaking underscores NATO’s commitment to strengthening its collective defense capabilities amid evolving security challenges.

