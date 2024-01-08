Rishi Sunak Supports Review of CBE Awarded to Former Post Office Boss

Rishi Sunak has expressed his strong support for a potential review of the Commander of the British Empire (CBE) awarded to Paula Vennells, the former chief executive of the Post Office. The review comes in the aftermath of the Horizon IT scandal, which led to the wrongful prosecution of several Post Office staff members. In response to a petition calling for Vennells to forfeit her honour, Sunak’s spokesman stated that the Prime Minister shares the public’s outrage and would support the Forfeiture Committee if it chooses to revisit the case. The committee, composed of independent members and a treasury solicitor, has the authority to recommend the stripping of honours that have brought the system into disrepute.

Paula Vennells, who served as the Post Office chief executive from 2012 to 2019, has already apologized to the affected Post Office staff members and remains fully committed to cooperating with the ongoing public inquiry. While the decision ultimately lies with the Forfeiture Committee, individuals also have the option to voluntarily surrender their honours. The petition addressed to the committee’s chair, Sir Chris Wormald, has garnered over one million signatures.

A meeting between Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake was held to discuss possible measures to help clear the names of wrongly convicted branch managers. In addition to this, Member of Parliament Kevin Hollinrake is scheduled to deliver a statement concerning the matter. In 2019, Vennells was recognized with the CBE for her contributions to the Post Office and charity work.

