Rishi Sunak to Address Parliament on Crisis in the Middle East

As the crisis in the Middle East continues to unfold, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to address Parliament to outline the government’s response. This comes in the wake of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to show support for the Jewish community and the end of the party conference season recess.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is a growing concern, with the United Nations warning that hospitals in the territory are likely to run out of fuel soon. In response to Israel’s request, a significant number of people in Gaza’s north have moved to the south. Israel is preparing for a ground invasion to target Hamas, which has been responsible for a series of attacks resulting in the deaths of over 1,300 people.

The attacks have also affected British nationals, with 17 missing or confirmed dead, and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stating that some may be held hostage. In his statement to Parliament, Sunak will express the UK’s condemnation of the attacks and outline the government’s approach to the crisis. He will also highlight the assistance being provided to Israel and efforts to support British nationals affected by the violence.

Furthermore, Sunak’s visit earlier on the same day will demonstrate the government’s continued support for the Jewish community and their zero-tolerance for antisemitic abuse. Last week, Sunak chaired a roundtable meeting with police chiefs and announced additional funding for the Community Security Trust, a charity focused on improving the security of the Jewish community.

As the conflict intensifies, diplomatic efforts are underway to prevent further escalation and involvement of other countries in the region. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been meeting with leaders in Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in an attempt to find a resolution.

Concerns are also growing about the situation inside Gaza, as conditions worsen for those trapped in the territory. Efforts are being made to open the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border to allow citizens and dual nationals to leave. Additionally, fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals are depleting rapidly, threatening the lives of thousands of patients.

With Rishi Sunak’s address to Parliament, the UK government aims to reaffirm its commitment to condemning the attacks, providing aid, and supporting those affected by the crisis in the Middle East.