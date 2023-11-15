New Conservative Conference Dominated by Tax Cuts and Leadership Competition

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, has responded to concerns that recent policy U-turns have undermined the UK’s credibility, as he prepares for a Conservative conference focussed on tax cuts and potential successors. In a pre-conference TV interview with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One’s Sunday, Sunak refused to confirm whether HS2 would extend to Manchester, the host city for the conference.

Despite questions about the legitimacy of his position without an election, Sunak defended his decision to abandon parts of the Tories’ 2019 manifesto, asserting that he understands the priorities of the British public. In his own words, “I have a good sense of what the British people’s priorities are. I’m going to set about delivering for them. And that’s the change that I’m going to bring.”

The lead-up to the conference saw cabinet ministers, such as Michael Gove and Kemi Badenoch, advocating for pre-election tax cuts and expressing right-wing viewpoints on issues like leaving the European convention on human rights. Addressing criticism and policy reversals, Sunak presented himself as a prime minister committed to change, following recent U-turns on net-zero targets and the impending U-turn on HS2.

When asked about the potential impact of HS2 uncertainty on the UK’s reputation, Sunak was dismissive, stating, “I completely reject that. I speak to business leaders all the time. We’re attracting billions of pounds of investment into this country, creating jobs everywhere. That’s what I hear from business leaders around the world. They’re excited about the opportunity that investing in Britain offers.”

However, Sunak remained evasive on whether HS2 would extend to Manchester as planned. Emphasizing the ongoing construction work, he avoided providing a definitive answer and dismissed the question as speculation.

During the interview, Kuenssberg referenced criticisms from Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland, who argued that the government was out of touch with the needs of the business sector and the environment. Sunak responded to Walker’s comments by suggesting that resistance to change is natural, but he believes he is acting in the country’s best interest.

With the conference expected to be the final gathering before an election, Sunak will come under pressure to agree to tax cuts. Gove, in a separate interview, advocated for reducing the tax burden before the next election, particularly on work, to incentivize productivity and reward individuals for their effort.

Sunak’s easing of green targets and prioritization of drivers over other road users has faced scrutiny. However, he denied that these decisions were influenced by the Uxbridge by-election in July, where the Tories campaigned against expanded clean-air zones in London. He did suggest there may be limitations on restricting councils’ ability to implement road safety measures such as 20mph zones, emphasizing the need for clear guidance and local community consent.

