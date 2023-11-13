Rishi Sunak: 6 UK Citizens Fatally Injured in Israel Conflict

In a bold statement, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak referred to the recent Israel-Hamas conflict as a “pogrom,” highlighting the severity of the situation. He revealed that, tragically, at least six UK citizens lost their lives as a result of Hamas’ attack on Israel nine days ago. The exact number of casualties remains uncertain, as it has been challenging to identify everyone affected by the violence. Regrettably, there are an additional ten British citizens who are still missing, some of whom are feared to have perished.

The British government, acknowledging the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, has decided to increase its aid to the Palestinian people by an additional £10 million ($12.18 million). Prime Minister Sunak emphasized the importance of providing support to the Palestinian population, as they too are victims of Hamas.

During his visit to a Jewish school in London, Rishi Sunak condemned certain incidents that occurred during pro-Palestinian marches, deeming them unacceptable. He asserted that anti-Semitism has no place in society and that it will be met with the full force of the law. Authorities have made several arrests in connection with these incidents and are reviewing footage to identify those responsible for any further unlawful actions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a pogrom?

A pogrom refers to a violent riot, usually targeted at a particular ethnic or religious group, involving destruction, looting, and physical harm.

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that governs the Gaza Strip. It is listed as a terrorist group by numerous countries and seeks to establish an independent Palestinian state.

