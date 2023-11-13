A Momentous Journey: Rishi Sunak’s Groundbreaking Visit to India

By Your Assistant

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Prime Minister of Indian heritage, is embarking on a momentous journey to Delhi to partake in the G20 summit. In a groundbreaking move, Sunak becomes the first Prime Minister of Indian descent to visit India, signifying the enduring connection between the two nations.

Accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, who hails from India and is the daughter of one of India’s wealthiest individuals, Sunak’s visit holds immense significance. Downing Street describes it as a landmark event that celebrates the “living bridge” connecting the UK and India.

What is the G20 and why does it matter?

The G20 is an assembly of the world’s 19 largest economies, along with the European Union. Although the member nations may differ greatly in their characteristics, the essence of the G20 lies in uniting the countries that serve as the global economic powerhouse.

Functioning as a diplomatic tapestry, the G20 emerged in the 21st century, originated in 1999, and gained prominence following the financial crisis of 2008. While the discussions within the G20 often encompass a wide array of topics, the summit also provides an opportunity for leaders to engage in personal interactions known as “bilaterals.”

Notably, two influential figures, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will not be present at the gathering. While President Putin’s absence for the second consecutive year has drawn criticism, it is President Xi’s decision to refrain from attending that raises questions. Members of the G20 demonstrate varying levels of commitment to resolving issues concerning Ukraine, with India (the summit’s host) continuing to import significant quantities of oil from Russia.

Exploring New Trade Opportunities

During his visit, Prime Minister Sunak will have the opportunity to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where discussions may include a prospective UK-India free trade agreement. Encouragingly, there is growing optimism that a deal could be reached in the near future. India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, expressed hope that an agreement could be finalized by the end of the year.

While there has been speculation surrounding potential stumbling blocks, such as visa regulations and mobility of people, Downing Street remains steadfast that this trade agreement primarily focuses on commerce and business. The movement of individuals covered under the agreement would primarily pertain to business-related travel.

Addressing Critics and Fostering Diplomacy

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy has criticized the Conservative government, claiming they had promised the trade deal would be completed by October of the previous year. Lammy further argues that Sunak’s presence at the G20 portrays him as a minor figure on the global stage. However, despite the political back-and-forth, the true essence of this journey lies in the symbolic, historical, and visual significance. A British Prime Minister, with Indian roots, visiting a former British colony, India – a country that now shines as a global economic force.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the G20?

A: The G20 is a gathering of the world’s 19 largest economies along with the European Union, aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration regarding global economic issues.

Q: What is the significance of Rishi Sunak’s visit to India?

A: Rishi Sunak is the first UK Prime Minister of Indian heritage to visit India, highlighting the enduring connection between the two nations.

Q: Will Rishi Sunak hold discussions on a UK-India free trade agreement?

A: Yes, it is expected that Prime Minister Sunak will discuss a potential free trade agreement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.