Pledges Unmet: Rishi Sunak’s Struggles with Government Priorities

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, is facing criticism as he falls short on meeting the five priorities he outlined at the beginning of the year. According to an analysis by the BBC, Sunak is only making progress on one out of the five key pledges he made.

One of the main areas where Sunak has faltered is in reducing the NHS waiting lists. Despite his promise to improve waiting times and ensure that people receive the care they need promptly, the overall number of waits for non-emergency treatment in England has increased. In October alone, there were 7.71 million people waiting for treatment, half a million more than at the start of the year.

Another key pledge, to “stop the boats,” has also faced challenges. While the government has managed to reduce the number of people crossing the English Channel on small boats by over a third, 29,400 individuals have still made the journey this year. Efforts to detain and remove those who arrive illegally have not been as successful as hoped, and proposed schemes, such as sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, have been blocked by the Supreme Court.

Two of the prime minister’s priorities, growing the economy and reducing debt, are also being called into question. Economic growth has remained stagnant since January 2023, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showing no significant improvement. Additionally, debt as a proportion of the economy has increased to 98% of GDP, higher than at the beginning of the year. While independent forecasters believe the government’s target of reducing debt is achievable, it may require cuts to public services.

Despite the challenges, Sunak is on track to meet his target of halving inflation by the end of the year. October’s figures showed a significant decrease in inflation rates compared to the start of the year.

Critics argue that Sunak has failed to achieve his objectives, citing falling economic growth, the stalled boat-stopping policy, and an ongoing issue with NHS waiting lists. However, a Number 10 source defends the progress made, highlighting the reduction in long NHS waits, the decrease in small boat arrivals, and the halving of inflation.

As the year comes to a close, it remains to be seen if Sunak can turn the tide and deliver on his remaining priorities.