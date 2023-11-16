New UK Interior Minister Faces Backlash Over Comments on Palestine Protests

London: The UK’s newly appointed interior minister, Suella Braverman, is facing intense scrutiny and calls for her dismissal following her controversial remarks on the policing of pro-Palestinian marches. In comments made without the approval of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Braverman criticized the alleged favoritism shown by law enforcement officers and accused them of ignoring “pro-Palestinian mobs” during recent demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The comments made by Braverman have caused division within the ruling Conservative party, with many considering them as an attempt to appeal to the right-wing faction of the party. This comes after Braverman referred to the rallies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as “hate marches” and made controversial remarks about homelessness being a “lifestyle choice”.

Downing Street has expressed confidence in Braverman but is investigating how her comments were published without the consent of the Prime Minister’s office, as required by the ministerial code. Sunak’s spokesperson clarified that the content of Braverman’s remarks was not agreed upon by Number 10, the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Although tensions between Sunak and the Metropolitan Police appeared to ease after a meeting where it was confirmed that a planned pro-Palestinian march would not clash with remembrance events, Braverman’s article was highly critical of the police force’s handling of protests. She asserted that right-wing protesters faced a stern response, while pro-Palestinian groups displaying similar aggression were largely ignored.

These divisive comments have sparked calls from opposition MPs for Sunak to replace Braverman immediately. However, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson indicated that no set timeline has been established for the ongoing inquiry.

