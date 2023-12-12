The Dilemma Facing Rishi Sunak: Immigration Policy and Pandemic Judgment

Amidst mounting challenges in the UK Parliament, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak finds himself in a precarious position. His signature immigration policy has sparked a rebellion among lawmakers, while he faces tough questions concerning his judgment during the COVID-19 pandemic. These concurrent pressures have made this one of Sunak’s toughest weeks in office, with his current authority and past record on the line.

One of the key aspects under scrutiny is legislation aimed at salvaging Sunak’s blocked plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda. This legislation faces a vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday, with Conservative lawmakers meeting in Parliament to voice their concerns about the bill. At the same time, Sunak faced a grueling six-hour questioning at the UK’s pandemic inquiry, during which he vehemently denied compromising public health.

During the pandemic, Sunak served as Treasury chief to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and supported the “Eat Out to Help Out” discount initiative in August 2020. However, government scientific advisers revealed to the inquiry that they were not informed in advance about this program, which was later linked to a rise in infections. Sunak’s defense centered on his role as an advisor to the prime minister, claiming that the ultimate decisions rested with Johnson.

Sunak’s evidence at the inquiry aimed to convey his remorse for the suffering caused by the pandemic. However, certain crucial details were missing, including his WhatsApp messages from that time, which he claimed were lost during phone changes. This lack of evidence has raised questions about transparency and accountability.

Parallel to these challenges, Sunak is embroiled in the battle to save his Rwanda plan, an integral part of his commitment to curbing unauthorized migration to England from France. Although the plan has incurred significant costs and was ruled illegal by the UK Supreme Court, Sunak’s government argues that a treaty with Rwanda allows them to bypass this ruling and declare Rwanda a safe destination for asylum seekers.

The proposed legislation has faced opposition from different factions within the Conservative party. Centrist lawmakers are concerned about sidelining the courts, while more authoritarian members believe the legislation is too lenient. The bill, if passed, would have significant implications for human rights law and would leave the Rwanda plan in jeopardy.

The stakes are high for Sunak, as his promise to “stop the boats” is seen as pivotal in revitalizing the Conservative party’s electoral prospects before the upcoming election. However, some Conservative lawmakers doubt his ability to deliver on this promise and are contemplating a change in leadership. Sunak could face a no-confidence vote if 53 lawmakers (15% of the total Conservative count) call for it. The possibility of another change in leadership without a national election raises concerns among those who urge stability and continuity.

In this tempestuous political landscape, Sunak finds himself at a crossroads. The decisions made in the coming weeks and the outcome of the parliamentary vote will have far-reaching implications for the immigration policy and governance of the UK. Only time will tell how Sunak navigates this treacherous terrain and whether he can maintain his position of leadership.

