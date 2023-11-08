Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash for Delaying Ban on Petrol and Diesel Cars

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come under fire for his decision to postpone the ban on new petrol and diesel cars, a move that significantly diverges from the government’s previous commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The delay has been met with criticism from opposition parties and industry leaders, while also dividing members of Sunak’s own Conservative party.

Sunak’s decision to delay the ban on new petrol and diesel cars until 2035 has been justified by the need to avoid imposing excessive costs on British families. The move is seen as an attempt by Sunak to create a clear distinction between his party and opposition parties in the run-up to the next general election. However, critics argue that this delay will hinder the UK’s progress towards achieving its net zero targets and undermine its global leadership on climate action.

In addition to the delay on the car ban, Sunak also announced a nine-year postponement on the ban of new fossil fuel heating for off-gas-grid homes, as well as exemptions and increases in cash incentives for replacing gas boilers. These changes have further fueled the controversy surrounding Sunak’s decision, with many accusing him of compromising the UK’s environmental commitments for short-term political gains.

While some in the car industry have expressed support for the new direction, environmental organizations and industry leaders argue that Sunak’s decision sends a negative message to the world and risks undermining the UK’s reputation as a leader in the transition to a green economy. The move has also raised concerns about the impact on investment and job creation in industries that have already made significant commitments to sustainability.

As Sunak faces backlash from various quarters, including his own Conservative MPs, the UK’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050 is being called into question. The controversy surrounding these policy changes highlights the delicate balance between environmental goals and political considerations, and raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of the UK’s green agenda.