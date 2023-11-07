UK Prime Minister Calls for Humanitarian Pauses in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed support for “specific pauses” in the Israel-Hamas conflict, aligning with the international appeal for increased access to humanitarian aid in Gaza. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a safer environment to deliver aid and evacuate British nationals from the territory. While he did not endorse a full ceasefire, his spokesperson clarified that such an agreement would only benefit Hamas.

The United Nations, the United States, and Canada have all urged for a humanitarian pause in the conflict. The UK government has engaged in discussions with its allies at the UN, and an RAF plane has been dispatched to Egypt with 21 tonnes of humanitarian supplies.

International calls for aid to Gaza have grown louder, as UN aid agencies warn of the dire situation on the ground. Gaza’s Hamas-run health minister reported nearly 5,800 casualties in the territory since the cross-border attack on 7 October.

Amidst the calls for a ceasefire, some MPs in the UK have pressed the government to take a stronger stance. Five UK nationals are still missing, with concerns that they may be held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The SNP’s deputy leader in the House of Commons, Mhairi Black, asked Mr. Sunak to support a humanitarian ceasefire. In response, the Prime Minister reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and stressed the need for a safer environment to facilitate the release of hostages and the delivery of aid.

The UK government’s support for Israel’s position remains unwavering, with an emphasis on self-defense and the protection of civilians. The RAF has dispatched an aircraft carrying aid to be delivered to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and efforts to increase aid flow, including fuel, will continue.

While some parliament members and political leaders have called for a full ceasefire, the Prime Minister has advocated for specific pauses to address the immediate humanitarian needs on the ground. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also supported humanitarian pauses to protect civilians in Gaza, highlighting the importance of aid and the release of hostages. The focus for all parties involved remains on achieving a safer environment for the delivery of vital assistance and the protection of innocent lives.