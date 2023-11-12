British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty Engage in Spiritual Visit to Akshardham Temple

In a unique display of devotion and humility, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, embarked on a spiritual visit to the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. Despite the early morning hour and drizzling rain, the couple arrived at 6.30am, accompanied by tight security measures.

As self-proclaimed “practising Hindus,” both Sunak and Murty sought to connect with their faith by engaging in profound interactions with the saints at the temple. Prior to their exploration of the premises, they were honored with garlands presented by six priests on behalf of the sixth spiritual guru and president of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), Mahant Swami Maharaj. Murty, in particular, received a warm welcome from the women volunteers.

The British High Commission had informed the temple authorities in advance about Sunak’s desire to visit the temple on this specific day. It is worth noting that Sunak’s commitment to his faith is clearly reflected in his oath-taking ceremony as a Member of Parliament, during which he chose to take his oath on the Bhagavad Gita back in 2015. Additionally, he is known to keep a Ganesha idol on his table. Moreover, Sunak’s family regularly frequents the Vedic Hindu Society Temple in Southampton, which was established by his grandfather during the 1970s.

During their visit, Sunak and Murty dedicated nearly 50 minutes to prayer and performed the aarti ritual for Swaminarayan Akshardham. The temple’s sanctum sanctorum, known as garbhagriha, contains the idols of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and his spiritual successors, the gurus. Furthermore, it is adorned with shrines dedicated to Sita-Ram, Radha-Krishna, Shiv-Parvati, and Lakshmi-Narayan.

Rather than simply being casual observers, Sunak and Murty demonstrated their unyielding devotion by offering prayers at all the shrines with folded hands. In a particularly significant gesture, Murty even prostrated herself before the statue of Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

Temple official Jyotindra Dave shared his impressions of the Prime Minister’s visit, highlighting his humility and simplicity. Contrary to his team, who were dressed in suits and ties, Sunak opted for a modest attire. Despite the rain, both Sunak and Murty removed their footwear at the holy footprints, known as charnarvind, and walked barefoot throughout the temple grounds. Dave also mentioned that Sunak expressed his appreciation for their temple in Neasden, London, which they had previously visited.

The internet was captivated by an image depicting Sunak and Murty walking barefoot under a shared umbrella at the temple, symbolizing their unwavering devotion and love.

After spending a meaningful two hours at the temple, Sunak and Murty departed at 8am. The temple was then opened to the public at its usual time of 10am.

Watch: [British PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy’s spiritual visit to Akshardham temple amid tight security](youtube.com)

