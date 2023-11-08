Riot Outbreaks in Israeli Prisons: Sign of a Bigger Issue

In a shocking turn of events, riots erupted simultaneously in two prisons in Israel. These outbursts were allegedly a result of the authorities’ refusal to meet the demands of crime boss Qutaiyer Odeh, who is currently serving an 18-year sentence. However, these riots should not be viewed in isolation but rather as a reflection of a much larger issue within Israeli society.

The Israeli Prison Service took an unprecedented step by deploying intervention teams to quell the unrest. These teams forcefully entered the wards where Odeh’s men were causing chaos, apprehending suspected rioters and restoring order in the Rimonim and Eshel prisons located near Netanya and Beersheba, respectively. The clashes resulted in injuries to several guards and at least three inmates who suffered from smoke inhalation and tear gas exposure.

The Maariv daily reported that the trigger for the riots was Odeh’s request to be released from restrictive incarceration at the Ohalei Keidar jail, a maximum-security facility situated next to Eshel. Odeh, a crime boss hailing from Jaljulia near Kfar Saba, was placed in isolation for fear of him continuing to operate his criminal syndicate from behind bars. However, the denial of his appeal for relief from isolation led to his loyal supporters instigating the unrest.

It is worth noting that members of Nasser Hariri’s crime syndicate, another gangster serving an 18-month sentence for extortion, also participated in the riots. Hariri, like Odeh, is isolated from the general prison population, and the two are reported to be allies.

These riots and the larger context in which they occur shed light on the escalating turf wars between crime syndicates in Arab cities and neighborhoods. The violence associated with these disputes has already claimed the lives of 150 Arabs in 2023 alone, surpassing last year’s numbers by a significant margin.

The actions taken by the Israeli Prison Service and the support expressed by Public Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir indicate a determination to crack down on crime families. Ben Gvir has vowed not to give in to the demands of prisoners and is exploring further sanctions against individuals associated with crime families. The prison tribunals will consider additional punishments that may extend the inmates’ sentences.

These recent prison riots should serve as a wake-up call. They highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of criminal activity within Israeli society. Merely containing the situation within prison walls is not sufficient. It is imperative to tackle the underlying social, economic, and cultural factors that contribute to the rise of crime syndicates and violence in Arab communities. Only then can a lasting and meaningful change be achieved.