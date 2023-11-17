Rioters Storm Airport in Russia’s Dagestan in Search for Specific Passengers

In a shocking incident on Sunday evening, hundreds of people stormed the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region, fueled by the tensions between Israel and Hamas. Their objective was to confront specific passengers aboard a flight from Israel, who were believed to be Jewish. The crowd forcefully broke through doors and barriers, with some even running onto the runway. Videos on social media platforms documented the chaos as rioters chanted “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) and approached the plane after it landed.

Unlike the original article, it is important to note that this incident was specifically targeting certain passengers based on their presumed religious affiliation. This was not a random act of violence, but rather a focused attempt to confront and potentially harm individuals who were perceived to be Jewish. The protesters checked the passengers’ passports and interrogated them about their religious identity. It is worth mentioning that no passengers were physically harmed during this incident.

The majority of the protesters were seen carrying Palestinian flags, indicating that they were aligned with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This further highlights the sensitivity and intensity of the situation. A Telegram channel had called for men to gather at the airport to confront the passengers of the specific flight that originated from Tel Aviv. The messages circulated on the channel encouraged rioters to seek vengeance for the conflict in Gaza.

The Dagestan region, where the airport is located, is predominantly Muslim and has struggled with an Islamist insurgency for years. The Jewish community in this area is small and primarily concentrated in Derbent, near the border with Azerbaijan. Due to existing tensions, Israeli citizens are often kept separate from the general passenger population at Dagestani border crossings.

While the incident at the airport in Dagestan is alarming, it is essential to avoid generalizing or making assumptions about an entire community or religion based on the actions of a few. It is an unfortunate reality that individuals who identify as Jewish or who have connections to Israel may face heightened risks and hostility in certain regions. It is crucial for the authorities to take swift action to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.

