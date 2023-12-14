Rights Advocacy Groups Express Concerns Over Greek Investigation into Tragic Migrant Shipwreck

Human rights organizations have raised serious concerns regarding the progress of the Greek authorities’ investigation into the devastating incident that resulted in the sinking of a migrant ship off the coast of Peloponnese, leaving over 500 individuals dead. This incident ranks among the most tragic boat disasters in the Mediterranean.

According to reports from Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International, credible allegations suggest that the Hellenic Coast Guard’s actions and neglect contributed to the shipwreck that occurred on June 14. Despite six months of investigation, the survivors still seek justice, and there are growing concerns about the lack of accountability in the inquiry process.

Judith Sunderland, Associate Europe and Central Asia Director at HRW, expressed deep concern, stating, “The Pylos shipwreck appears to be another tragic example of Greek authorities’ failure to take responsibility for saving lives at sea. It is essential that a comprehensive investigation is conducted to ascertain the truth and deliver justice to the survivors and the victims’ families, while also preventing similar tragedies in the future.”

The migrant ship, operated by human smugglers from Libya and en route to Italy, sank approximately 50 miles off the coast of Pylos in the early hours of June 14. Crammed with approximately 750 men, women, and children, the vessel quickly sank, resulting in a race against time for rescue operations. Out of the survivors, 104 males from Syria, Egypt, and Pakistan were saved, while the trawler itself remains undiscovered. Over the following days, 82 bodies were recovered.

Since the beginning of the investigation, human rights groups have expressed concerns regarding conflicting accounts of the incident. Survivors reported that the ship listed and capsized after the coast guard attempted to tow the trawler out of Greek waters. However, Greek officials maintain that no such attempt was made and assert that the boat sank in international waters while the coast guard was a significant distance away.

Based on interviews with survivors, family members of missing individuals, representatives from the Greek coast guard and police, international aid organizations, and the United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have concluded that Greek authorities not only failed to deploy appropriate resources for rescue efforts but also disregarded or redirected assistance offers from the EU border agency, Frontex.

At present, Greek authorities have not responded to the allegations made in the report. However, both HRW and Amnesty International have urged the Greek government to hold officials accountable if sufficient evidence of wrongdoing arises. The rights groups claim that survivors have provided testimony suggesting that the coast guard patrol boat attached a rope to the trawler, causing it to capsize. They further allege that the coast guard was slow to initiate rescue operations, did not maximize the number of people saved, and engaged in hazardous maneuvers.

Human rights campaigners argue that the handling of this incident reflects a broader pushback strategy employed by the Greek government, aimed at forcibly removing asylum seekers to neighboring countries or waters under Italian control.

While Greece’s center-right government has consistently denied engaging in pushbacks and emphasizes the implementation of “tough but fair” migration management policies, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has defended the country’s right to intercept boats. In a recent interview with the BBC, he stated, “We’re investigating this specific incident… at the same time, I’ve been very open and forthcoming that we feel we have a right to intercept boats at sea and at the same time encourage these boats to return to the coast from where they left.” Mitsotakis also noted that the ship’s crew had declined assistance, placing accountability on the smugglers rather than the coast guard.

DNA tests have enabled the identification of over half of the deceased passengers found in Greek waters. Out of the 40 survivors who have taken legal action against the Greek state, accusing the Mitsotakis government of pursuing policies that criminalize migrants to deter them, several have yet to provide testimony. Additionally, nine individuals accused of orchestrating the smuggling operation and currently detained have not yet faced trial.

The Hellenic Coast Guard has refrained from commenting on the allegations made by human rights groups, citing ongoing judicial and non-judicial investigations.

Lefteris Papagiannakis, Director of the Greek Council for Refugees, which represents many survivors seeking an investigation into this tragedy, emphasizes the urgency of holding someone accountable. He expressed, “Given that the shipwreck occurred in Greece, someone needs to be held accountable. Survivors and the families of victims demand justice. So many lives were lost, lying at the bottom of the sea, and it is heart-wrenching that we will never know who they were or how many lost their lives.”

FAQ

What are the allegations made against the Greek authorities?

According to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, credible allegations suggest that the Hellenic Coast Guard’s actions and neglect contributed to the shipwreck that left over 500 individuals dead. Survivors claim that the coast guard patrol boat attached a rope to the trawler, causing it to capsize. They further allege that the coast guard was slow to initiate rescue operations, failed to maximize the number of people saved, and engaged in dangerous maneuvers.

Has Greece responded to these allegations?

At present, the Greek authorities have not responded to the allegations made by the human rights groups. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates may follow at a later time.

What is the Greek government’s stance on intercepting boats?

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has defended the country’s right to intercept boats at sea. He argues that intercepting boats and encouraging their return to the coast from where they departed is a legitimate practice. Mitsotakis places accountability on the smugglers rather than the actions of the coast guard.

How many survivors have taken legal action against the Greek state?

Out of the 40 survivors who have taken legal action against the Greek state, accusing the government of pursuing policies that criminalize migrants, not all have provided their testimony. Legal proceedings are ongoing.