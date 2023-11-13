The Changing Landscape of European Politics: Right-wing Parties on the Rise

New projections from POLITICO’s Research and Analysis Division indicate a significant shift in the European political landscape. According to exclusive polling analysis, right-wing and Euroskeptic parties are set to make substantial gains in the 2024 European Parliament elections, posing a challenge to centrist parties.

If the elections were held today, the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) would become the third-largest group in the European Parliament, tied with the centrist Renew, both with 89 seats. This represents a remarkable 23-seat increase from the 2019 elections for the ECR, primarily propelled by the rise of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy.

Additionally, the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) group is anticipated to make significant advances, securing 77 seats. This 15-seat rise can largely be attributed to the recent surge in polls for the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The growing influence of right-wing parties in European politics is part of a wider trend observed in national elections across the continent. Countries such as Italy, Finland, and Greece have witnessed an increasing preference for more conservative and hard-right parties among voters.

Despite these gains, POLITICO’s analysis indicates that the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) would still maintain its position as the largest group in the European Parliament. However, they are predicted to experience a 12-seat loss, bringing their total to 165 seats. Similarly, the center-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) would gain two seats, solidifying their position as the second-largest group with 145 seats. Renew, on the other hand, is expected to drop 12 seats, placing them at par with the ECR.

Consequently, the current grand coalition comprising the EPP, S&D, and Renew, which spans the center-left to center-right spectrum, would wield a clear majority over a potential new right-leaning alliance of the EPP, ECR, and Renew.

Interestingly, the EPP has recently shown a willingness to partner with the ECR, joining forces to oppose Green Deal legislation, demonstrating the potential for strategic alliances across the political spectrum.

While the right-wing parties gain ground, the Greens would be the biggest losers in the upcoming elections, projected to secure only 48 seats, a significant loss of 24 spots. Meanwhile, the Left group would gain eight seats, bringing their total to 45 seats, making them the smallest group in Parliament.

European citizens will have the opportunity to cast their votes from June 6-9 next year to elect the 705 Members of the European Parliament who represent them in Brussels. It’s important to note that the number of MEPs is set to increase to 720 for the 2024 elections, pending formal approval by the European Council and Parliament. The polling estimates are based on a scenario with 705 seats.

These seat projections stem from national voting intention polls aggregated in POLITICO’s Poll of Polls. The analysis takes into account each country’s current system for allocating Parliament seats. To ensure accuracy, POLITICO’s Research and Analysis Division has also consulted with experts to assign new unaffiliated European lawmakers to their likely groupings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are right-wing and Euroskeptic parties? Right-wing parties typically advocate for conservative ideologies, place a strong emphasis on national identity, and prioritize issues such as traditional values, immigration, and sovereignty. Euroskeptic parties, on the other hand, are critical of the European Union and its integration process, often challenging its policies and institutions. Why are right-wing parties gaining ground in European politics? The rise of right-wing parties can be attributed to various factors, including concerns about immigration, national identity, globalization, and dissatisfaction with established mainstream political parties. These parties often appeal to voters disillusioned with current political systems, promising alternative approaches to governance. How will the predicted gains of right-wing parties impact the European Parliament? The projected gains of right-wing parties would likely lead to a realignment of power dynamics within the European Parliament. As these parties increase their influence, the dynamics of decision-making and policy formation may evolve, potentially necessitating the formation of new alliances and coalitions. What is the Green Deal legislation mentioned in the article? The Green Deal is a comprehensive package of policies and measures proposed by the European Commission to address climate change and foster sustainable development within the European Union. Why are the Greens projected to lose seats in the upcoming elections? The projected loss of seats for the Greens is subject to various factors, including changing voter preferences and the political landscape. It is important to note that seat projections are based on current polling data, which can fluctuate as the election date approaches. How are the seat projections calculated? The seat projections are derived from national voting intention polls aggregated in POLITICO’s Poll of Polls. The analysis takes into account each country’s specific system for allocating seats in the European Parliament. To ensure accuracy, experts are also consulted to assign new unaffiliated European lawmakers to their likely groupings.

Sources:

– POLITICO’s Research and Analysis Division