Right-wing Protesters Disrupt LGBTQ Mass, Highlighting Challenges for LGBTQ Catholics

A recent incident at the Church of Our Lady of the Incarnation in Lisbon shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by LGBTQ Catholics in practicing their faith. While Pope Francis was delivering a message of inclusivity to half a million Catholics at a youth festival in Portugal, a group of ultra-traditionalist Catholics interrupted a Mass for LGBTQ pilgrims to protest the organizer’s efforts to put the pope’s message into action.

The protesters, wearing long mantillas and holding crucifixes, chanted prayers loudly in an attempt to disrupt the gathering. Despite their attempts, the police arrived promptly and escorted the protesters out of the church. The Mass continued without further incident.

The Global Network of Rainbow Catholics and a local Portuguese LGBTQ Catholic group had to find a new location for the Mass due to concerns over possible protests. The protesters were under the mistaken belief that prominent LGBTQ Catholic advocate Fr. James Martin would concelebrate the Mass, although he had already left the country for other events.

Fr. James Alison, an openly gay priest and one of the concelebrants of the Mass, expressed no ill will towards the protesters. Instead, he felt sorry for them, mentioning that they seemed to be led by a “terrible ideology of hatred.” He attributed their behavior to the influence of certain intellectual authors.

The incident occurred alongside Pope Francis’ visit to Portugal, during which he emphasized in multiple speeches that the Catholic Church should be a home for everyone. This served as a reminder that the Mass for LGBTQ Catholics was aligned with the Holy Father’s message.

Pope Francis, since the beginning of his papacy, has adopted a nuanced approach to LGBTQ issues. While upholding traditional church teachings, he has consistently called for inclusivity and has personally engaged with openly gay Catholics. In a recent interview, he shared a touching anecdote about meeting transgender individuals and expressed that they too are “daughters of God.”

