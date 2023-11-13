North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Returns from Russia with Unique Gifts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has concluded his visit to Russia, where he received a variety of gifts from his hosts. Although the gifts include a rifle, a cosmonaut’s glove, and military drones, these items are in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kim brought these gifts back to the “friendship” museum, which houses presents received by North Korea’s leaders throughout the years.

The rifle Kim received from Russian President Putin is of exceptional quality and was crafted by North Korean artisans. Additionally, Putin presented Kim with a glove worn in space, showcasing Russia’s achievements in space exploration.

Another interesting gift came from Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of the Primorsky region, who presented Kim with advanced body armor designed for assault operations. This armor provides protection for the chest, shoulders, throat, and groin.

However, the most controversial gifts Kim received were the attack drones and reconnaissance drone. These drones directly violate U.N. Security Council resolutions, including those that Moscow had voted to approve. It is well known that these resolutions were imposed due to North Korea’s banned missile and nuclear activities.

During his visit, Kim was also given a fur hat by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. The correct size of the hat was determined through careful consideration, as it should fit Kim’s head perfectly. It was suggested that the hat should be slightly smaller than Russia’s ambassador to Pyongyang, Alexander Matsegora’s, “very large head,” a suggestion that turned out to be suitable.

Furthermore, Kim began his visit in Khasan, Russia, where he was presented with a photograph of Yuri Gagarin, the first human to orbit the Earth. This gift symbolizes Russia’s significant contributions to space exploration.

The gifts received by Kim and his predecessors are showcased in the International Friendship Exhibition, located in the hills of the Myohyangsan mountain. This museum, comprising two grand concrete structures with traditional blue tiled roofs, houses over 115,000 items from more than 200 countries. These gifts have been carefully curated, and the collection is deemed comparable to the world-renowned Louvre in Paris.

The exhibition includes various notable presents, such as crystalware from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, a tea cup set from French President Francois Mitterrand, a basketball signed by Michael Jordan gifted by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, and a rifle given by the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

South Korean gifts are also prominently displayed, with former President Kim Dae-jung’s large-screen television set, emphasizing his efforts in promoting peace between North and South Korea.

Overall, Kim’s recent visit to Russia has resulted in a mix of intriguing and controversial gifts. These items not only display the diplomatic exchanges between nations but also highlight the importance of international relationships.