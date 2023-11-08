The recently concluded G20 summit provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a platform to showcase India’s growing significance on the global stage. While critics argue that the meeting yielded few tangible outcomes, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leveraging his enhanced international reputation ahead of key state and national elections.

In the lead-up to the summit, India was abuzz with billboards featuring Modi’s face alongside G20 branding. During the event, local television channels provided extensive coverage of Modi alongside world leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden, highlighting the praise he received for his successful management of the summit. The BJP utilized social media platforms to amplify these messages of admiration from global leaders.

Analysts acknowledge that the summit declaration failed to address critical issues such as debt and climate change, but they emphasize that these diplomatic intricacies have little impact on Modi’s strong domestic standing. India’s recent successful moon mission also enhances the country’s positive image and provides a boost to Modi’s reputation.

While the opposition Congress party has accused Modi of using the G20 summit as an election campaign, alleging discriminatory policies against religious minorities and suppression of dissent, analysts believe that his political position remains unassailable. Sanjay Kumar, a psephologist at New Delhi’s Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, notes that the average Indian’s national pride has been bolstered under Modi’s leadership.

Despite concerns over rising inflation, unemployment, and an uneven economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, surveys indicate that Modi continues to enjoy high approval ratings and is likely to secure a third term in the upcoming general election. The BJP plans to highlight the “success of the summit” as part of a series of celebrations surrounding Modi’s birthday.

Modi’s transformative role in elevating India’s global stature will be a central theme during an upcoming special parliament session. The prime minister’s emphasis on national pride resonates strongly with a significant section of the population that feels India has been unfairly represented by Western media.

As India consolidates its position as a major global player, the G20 summit served as a demonstration of Modi’s ability to navigate international interactions and bolster India’s geopolitical influence. With a leadership style that emphasizes stability, infrastructure development, and Hindu nationalism, Modi has successfully cultivated an image of national pride and progress.

While critics may question his domestic policies, the reality remains that Modi’s diplomacy and international engagements continue to foster confidence and bolster perceptions of India’s global standing. As India continues to assert itself as an influential player in global affairs, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership takes center stage, projecting an image of a resurgent nation that is poised for greater prominence on the world stage.