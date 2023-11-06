Thrill Turns to Terror: Guests Stranded on Stuck Ride at Canada’s Wonderland

A thrilling adventure turned into a terrifying ordeal for guests at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario. The Lumberjack swinging axe ride, which opened in 2018, left several riders hanging upside down for almost half an hour on Saturday evening.

The heart-stopping moment occurred when a malfunction caused the ride to come to an abrupt halt, leaving the pendulum ride stuck at a 180-degree angle. Social media footage captured the harrowing scene, showing thrill-seekers suspended in mid-air, their cries of excitement replaced with fear and panic.

While the park officials and emergency services worked to bring the ride back down, the riders experienced a myriad of emotions. Spencer Parkhouse, an 11-year-old who was on the ride with his sister Mackenzie, initially thought the unexpected stoppage was part of the attraction. However, as time passed and ambulances arrived below them, their anticipation turned into dread.

Dangling upside down took a toll on both Spencer and Mackenzie. They described feeling numbness in their legs while witnessing fellow riders succumbing to nausea and vomiting. The siblings’ traumatic experience intensified when they learned that the ride had to resume once it was fixed, instead of allowing them to disembark.

Once safely on the ground, park staff conducted immediate checks for injuries, offering support to the shaken guests. However, the psychological impact of the incident lingered. Mackenzie expressed her fear of riding any future “big rides” and questioned if she would ever feel safe on them again.

Canada’s Wonderland assured the public that the safety of their guests is of utmost importance. The park promptly closed the Lumberjack ride on Sunday to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the malfunction. Two riders reported chest pain and were examined at the park’s health center before being released.

While this incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with amusement park rides, it also highlights the resilience and dedication of park staff to ensure guest safety. As investigations continue, it is expected that additional safety measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.