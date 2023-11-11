Rhino Attack at Austrian Zoo Leaves Woman Dead and Man Injured

In a tragic incident at the Hellbrunn Zoo in Salzburg, Austria, a rhinoceros attacked a married couple who were working as zookeepers. The woman, a German citizen from Bavaria, lost her life, while her husband sustained serious injuries as he tried to save her.

The 30-year-old female rhino named Jeti attacked the woman, who had been assigned to apply insect repellent on the rhino’s body. It remains unclear why the rhino became aggressive. Despite the frantic attempts to resuscitate her, the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

During the attack, the other zookeeper, an Austrian citizen, also tried to intervene and was injured by the rhinoceros. He suffered a fractured leg and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, his injuries were not life-threatening.

The zookeepers’ names have not been disclosed to respect the privacy regulations in Austria. The husband has been employed at the zoo since 2008, while his wife joined as a certified animal keeper in 2014.

The zoo director, Sabine Grebner, expressed shock and sorrow over the incident. She described the woman as a diligent and empathetic employee who possessed exceptional skills in handling animals.

Grebner acknowledged that the exact circumstances leading to the attack are yet to be determined. It is speculated that some form of irritation might have provoked the rhino. As a result of the incident, the zoo will conduct a thorough review of its safety protocols.

Jeti, the rhino involved, has been part of the Salzburg Zoo since 2009. Weighing 1.8 tons, she has always been cooperative and displayed no signs of aggressiveness. In fact, she played a nurturing role among the younger animals and even gave birth to a cub in 2015.

Salzburg Zoo houses a total of four rhinos, consisting of three females and one bull. While the investigation into the attack is ongoing, the zoo director assured that all the rhinos at the facility are well-trained and respond to commands. They can even undergo medical procedures, such as blood tests, without anesthesia.

In response to the tragic event, the zoo will remain closed for two days to allow for investigations and to provide support to the staff during this difficult time.

FAQs

1. What caused the rhino to attack the zookeepers?

It is still uncertain what triggered the rhino’s aggression, and the exact reason is under investigation.

2. How are the other rhinos at the zoo?

The other rhinos at Salzburg Zoo are cooperative and well-behaved. They respond to commands and have been accustomed to human interaction for an extended period.

3. Will the zoo reassess its safety regulations?

Yes, in light of this incident, the zoo director has confirmed that all safety protocols will be reevaluated to ensure the well-being of both the animals and staff.

4. How long has the rhino involved been at the zoo?

Jeti, the rhino involved in the attack, has been residing at Salzburg Zoo since 2009.