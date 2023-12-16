RFK Jr. Faces Backlash for Controversial Statements, Stands Firm on Covid-19 Claims

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under fire for his recent comments that have been labeled as antisemitic. While defending himself against accusations of antisemitism, Kennedy continues to spread unfounded claims about Covid-19 and vaccines.

During an interview, Kennedy addressed his previous remarks about Covid-19, where he suggested that the virus was “ethnically targeted” towards Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. While acknowledging that his comments may have disturbed some individuals, Kennedy maintained that they were not antisemitic in nature. He expressed regret for saying them publicly, citing concerns about how his words could be misused by antisemitic individuals.

Kennedy also defended his controversial comparison of Covid-19 lockdowns to Nazi Germany, stating that his remarks were necessary at the time. Despite criticism from his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, who called his comments reprehensible and insensitive, Kennedy dismissed her criticism as being taken out of context by the media.

Although he has a history of spreading misinformation about vaccines, Kennedy rejected the label of being “anti-vaccine.” He argued that his statements advocating for further research on vaccines should not be misconstrued as being against all vaccines. To support his stance, Kennedy drew a comparison to his advocacy for removing mercury from fish, emphasizing that this did not make him anti-fish.

Kennedy’s organization, Children’s Health Defense, has long been known for promoting vaccine misinformation and casting doubt on their safety. He has made false claims about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, specifically pointing to the hepatitis B vaccine.

As an independent presidential candidate, Kennedy launched his campaign in April, aiming to challenge President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary. However, he later decided to run as an independent, criticizing the two-party system. Although he believes Biden rightfully won the 2020 presidential election, Kennedy has raised concerns about the election system without delving into detailed examination of claims of fraud.

When discussing former President Donald Trump’s claims about election fraud, Kennedy distinguished them from the concerns of everyday citizens. He accused Trump of intentionally attempting to manipulate the election results, while emphasizing that ordinary individuals should not be dismissed as crazy for questioning the legitimacy of the election. He called for a respectful debate on the matter and stressed the need to address these concerns without hostility.

It is important to note that despite repeated claims from Trump and others, there is no substantial evidence of widespread election fraud.

